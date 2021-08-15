Obas_jnr

Banking Application

Obas_jnr
Obas_jnr
  • Save
Banking Application product design ux minimal mobile app design banking application mobile design ui
Download color palette

Hey guys👋🏽, I worked on a concept project lately. Sendcash⚡️ is a banking application that lets you pay bills, send and recieve cash, as well as make easy transactions with your mobile number. it scales on both web and mobile platforms, I will let out the desktop view shortly😊.
I'm open to feedbacks if any😎.

Obas_jnr
Obas_jnr

More by Obas_jnr

View profile
    • Like