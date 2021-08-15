Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys👋🏽, I worked on a concept project lately. Sendcash⚡️ is a banking application that lets you pay bills, send and recieve cash, as well as make easy transactions with your mobile number. it scales on both web and mobile platforms, I will let out the desktop view shortly😊.
I'm open to feedbacks if any😎.