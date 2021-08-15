Zach Hallum

Mix & Match

Zach Hallum
Zach Hallum
  • Save
Mix & Match
Download color palette

Working on some type lockups with the Big Hoss Font.

4457ce97ef61a302bfdcf93c8e04a181
Rebound of
Big Hoss Font
By Zach Hallum
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Zach Hallum
Zach Hallum
Bearded, wrench turning pixel pusher.

More by Zach Hallum

View profile
    • Like