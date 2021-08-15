Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paola Donoso

Healthy Bakery

Paola Donoso
Paola Donoso
  • Save
Healthy Bakery identity pastry healthy bakery motion graphics graphic design logo design branding brand
Download color palette

Hello Everybody! This project corresponds to the development of corporate identity for a healthy food company, specifically healthy bakery and pastry.

Paola Donoso
Paola Donoso

More by Paola Donoso

View profile
    • Like