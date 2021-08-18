Social platforms statistic

Hey all,

Social networking and blogging is a meticulous job. But even more important is the moment — these are vast amounts of data with analytics that need to be kept in mind.

Of course, when you first start, you keep the first couple of thousand people in your head even more, but then it becomes unbearably tricky.

I was approached for help by a blogger who has over a million subscribers just on Instagram. Her manager needs to collect all statistics to analyze content and the audience’s interaction with it.

You are well aware that aesthetics come first there. Everything I like is a task with complications.

Here’s what we got — an always up-to-date UI and an illustration that can always be replaced as needed — display vast amounts of data on the Analytics screen and nothing more. At first glance, everything is accessible and understandable. You don’t have to dive far. There are almost no internal pages and tabs since this is all the functionality for now. But if anything, you can always finish building it.

Have a good one for everyone, and I look forward to your reactions.

Design — Figma

Illustrations — Illustrator

************

💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz

************

Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates