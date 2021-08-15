🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Mobile App design exploration for grocery app.his app will help you to shop grocery from home. Which one do you like more?
Want to see my design process - https://youtu.be/zaP9Jg2RMtw
Behance Case study - https://cutt.ly/3QLH4nu
For work inquiry?
💌 Email me at arianzesan@gmail.com
More work on :
Behance | Medium | Gumroad Store
