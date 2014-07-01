Adam Fisher-Cox

Reading Railroad Logo illustrator typography logo tracing lettering railroad vector
Inspired by Louie Mantia's tracing and reimagining of Disney-related typography over the years, I decided to practice my tracing and lettering with some logos and symbols from defunct local railroad lines, an area of interest to me. The first is the Reading Railroad, which has a charming but typographically poor logo with all sorts of funky oddities: http://www.mikanet.com/museum/images/reading_rr_logo.jpg

I've tried to maintain the weird charms of the logo while improving it typographically. It's still a work in progress but I'm proud of how it's coming along.

Posted on Jul 1, 2014
