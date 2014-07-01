Reading Railroad Logo

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Inspired by Louie Mantia's tracing and reimagining of Disney-related typography over the years, I decided to practice my tracing and lettering with some logos and symbols from defunct local railroad lines, an area of interest to me. The first is the Reading Railroad, which has a charming but typographically poor logo with all sorts of funky oddities: http://www.mikanet.com/museum/images/reading_rr_logo.jpg
I've tried to maintain the weird charms of the logo while improving it typographically. It's still a work in progress but I'm proud of how it's coming along.