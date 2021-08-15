Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Olatunji Olayinka

Paper Bag Design

Olatunji Olayinka
Olatunji Olayinka
  • Save
Paper Bag Design design graphics design printing design branding adobe phtotoshop
Download color palette

Paper Bag Design using Photoshop for Yjays as part of their branding efforts

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Olatunji Olayinka
Olatunji Olayinka

More by Olatunji Olayinka

View profile
    • Like