Goodevs Logotype Rebranding

Goodevs first appeared on market in 2014, since then and until 2021 (now) the logo had just slight modifications.
The previous version had quite a bit of 'hidden' meanings, but vast majority of people would simply not understand what was written.
That is why the time has come and the new logotype released!
If you'd like to know a tad more about the path 'goodevs' went through, you're welcome to visit our blog :)
https://goodevs.com/goodevs-logo-evolution/