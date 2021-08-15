Edward Novohatsky

"City Traffic Monitoring" app icon design concept

Edward Novohatsky
Edward Novohatsky
Hire Me
  • Save
"City Traffic Monitoring" app icon design concept ios uidesign icon design branding iconography illustration icon app icon ui icon visual dailyui
Download color palette

Designed app icon concept for the "City Traffic Monitoring"

Edward Novohatsky
Edward Novohatsky
Digital Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Edward Novohatsky

View profile
    • Like