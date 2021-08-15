Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo for trendy gadget products on e-commerce store

LOGO STORY
-------------
TrendsXplorer is an online ecom store where we find bestselling products and cool gadgets that make life easy, safe, and value money. Many Best Buy and Best Selling cool gadgets and products suitable for the home.
The client wants to use the format of an icon with text. we had to go through several logo ideas with the TX letter to reach the final shape. so we came up with the idea of a letter mark logo and a stylish logotype. finally, the final design come-up really amazed the client.

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS
-----------------------------------------------
Gmail👉 creativespiritbd@gmail.com
Whatsapp👉 +8801953-186247
Fiverr👉 creativespiritb

