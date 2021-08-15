Alyona Alyona

The evolution of gallery 🖼️

Alyona Alyona
Alyona Alyona
  • Save
The evolution of gallery 🖼️ incline grid creative ux user experience web page experiences art landing page minimal typography exibition museum gallary black web design ui interface
The evolution of gallery 🖼️ incline grid creative ux user experience web page experiences art landing page minimal typography exibition museum gallary black web design ui interface
The evolution of gallery 🖼️ incline grid creative ux user experience web page experiences art landing page minimal typography exibition museum gallary black web design ui interface
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-1.png
  2. dribbble-2.png
  3. dribbble-3.png

Hello Dribbblers 👋!
Hope you're doing well. This is the Home page of The evolution of gallery Website . Hope you'll love the design.
What do you think about it?
Let me know your thoughts in the comments 🖤

Alyona Alyona
Alyona Alyona
ux/ui unicorn

More by Alyona Alyona

View profile
    • Like