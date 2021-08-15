Maximillian Piras

New Headliner Logo: Full Mark

Maximillian Piras
Maximillian Piras
  • Save
New Headliner Logo: Full Mark logotype typography design branding identity logo mark symbol app icon app icon product podcast audio brand identity brand tech minimal logo design brandmark
New Headliner Logo: Full Mark logotype typography design branding identity logo mark symbol app icon app icon product podcast audio brand identity brand tech minimal logo design brandmark
New Headliner Logo: Full Mark logotype typography design branding identity logo mark symbol app icon app icon product podcast audio brand identity brand tech minimal logo design brandmark
Download color palette
  1. DBBBL.LogoPromo.1a.png
  2. DBBBL.LogoPromo.1b.png
  3. DBBBL.LogoPromo.1c.png

The full view of Headliner's redesigned logo + before & after shots.

Will be sharing my sketches soon!

Maximillian Piras
Maximillian Piras
Product Designer, startup focused.

More by Maximillian Piras

View profile
    • Like