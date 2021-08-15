Professional online base auction service logo design

LOGO STORY

"Auctionsng" is a Professional online base auction service.

Auctionsng is committed to providing professional live and online commercial auction services for companies wishing to downsize, reduce surplus inventory, or liquidate.

The client wanted something modern, and a simple but classy logo. we had to go through several logo ideas with the gavel icons to reach the final shape. so we came up with the idea of an iconic logo and a stylish logotype. finally, the final outcome really amazed us all.

