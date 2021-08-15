professional logo design

Hi,

I'm freelancer Shafikul. I'm a Full Time professional creative

Graphics Designer.

I focus on quality, creativity, clean, simple and standard design to help entrepreneurs and small businesses build a personal brand and create brand consistency.

Fiverr #shafikul04

My all services are :

💠. Business Card

💠. logo Design

💠. Flyer / Poster Design

💠. Resume ( CV )

💠. Photo Edit

💠. children book cover

💠. Social Media banner

💠. brochure design

💠. Letter Head.

💠. print related banner.

💠. Background Remove ( Anything )

💠. Magazine and Catalog design.

If you need any designs feel free to contact me.

WhatsApp :+880 0171-5733924 or inbox me