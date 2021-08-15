RaiseNoChicken

The Odyssey of Flight 33

The Odyssey of Flight 33 character animation vintage illustration design
More Original Twilight Zone test animations. Experimenting with perspective mainly, but having a bit of fun as well.

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
