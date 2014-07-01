170121 Vxplku2qm3vyx4 4a8qg4qepx

Mike Dyson

This was for an album cover for a local band, but it never panned out, but that's OK because I like the illustration. The larger image has a cemetery in the foreground. I did this with pencil, pen, and ink on Bristol board and then scanned it in and multiplied it on a piece of parchment paper in Photoshop.

Posted on Jul 1, 2014
