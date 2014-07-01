Jamie Hayman

Dove Self Esteem

Dove Self Esteem ui front-end development maps
Something I was working on a while back. Never got released but was for Dove Self Esteem. Design is not mine, but I developed the front end interactions. Thought it should see the light of day!

Posted on Jul 1, 2014
