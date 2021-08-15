Acrylic pour COMB SWIPE ~ Flip and drag ~ Fluid painting with ce

In today's Satisfying art video I will do a Comb swipe on Flip and drag acrylic pour.

Colours:

- Amsterdam titanium white

- Amsterdam greenish blue

- Amsterdam burnt sienna

- Amsterdam prussian phthalo blue

- Amsterdam warm grey

- Amsterdam expert series permanent orange

- Amsterdam turquoise blue

I will mix 1 drop of Pentart silicone oil for an oz of paint mixed with pouring medium to create some cells in this fluid art painting.

