Acrylic pour COMB SWIPE ~ Flip and drag ~ Fluid painting with ce

Acrylic pour COMB SWIPE ~ Flip and drag ~ Fluid painting
In today's Satisfying art video I will do a Comb swipe on Flip and drag acrylic pour.

Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam greenish blue
- Amsterdam burnt sienna
- Amsterdam prussian phthalo blue
- Amsterdam warm grey
- Amsterdam expert series permanent orange
- Amsterdam turquoise blue

I will mix 1 drop of Pentart silicone oil for an oz of paint mixed with pouring medium to create some cells in this fluid art painting.

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
