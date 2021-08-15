Rishad
Vivian Health

Core Values

Rishad
Vivian Health
Rishad for Vivian Health
Hire Us
  • Save
Core Values color shapes geometric typography clean design illustration branding core internal poster values brand
Download color palette

We have been exploring abstract concepts to illustrate our brand core values. Here is the first set, 1) Build for the healthcare professional, 2) Dream Bigger (my fav).

The geometric/organic shapes and lines are from our new visual toolkit. We also saw this as an opportunity to combine our secondary colors with our primary brand colors to match our voice/tone and make them slightly playful and fun! This series will consist of six core values posters, and we'll be posting four more soon!

Vivian Health
Vivian Health
The first transparent healthcare jobs marketplace.

More by Vivian Health

View profile
    • Like