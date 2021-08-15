Truck service station logo

Customer: "Modern, creative, catchy .. not a truck, not a concrete mixer .. but the field of activity must be guessed."

The approved version contains the idea of combining a horse as a symbol of strength, power, horsepower, transportation of goods and engine elements, gears and belt shafts. The horse moves as if confidently pulling a heavy load - dynamics, as a symbol of the health and reliability of a strong car.

You can read more about me and my work here:

https://www.instagram.com/pechonkin.design/

https://www.behance.net/pechonkin_design