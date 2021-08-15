Mateus Alexandre

Receita do Chefe | UI study

Hi there! This is my first project here on Dribbble. I'd like to showcase a simple UI study I've done called ''Receita do Chefe" (or Chief's Recipe in English).

You can check the whole project on Figma: https://bit.ly/3iOsj4g

• Behance: behance.net/mateusalexandre

Thank you! ❣

