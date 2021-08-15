JP Lettering. Logo. Logocore

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Thirty-day logo challenge!
Day 22
"JP Lettering"
Technical task:
I’m the owning of JP lettering, a small studio in Vancouver that specializes in murals and hand-lettering typography. We’re a collective of artists doing what we love!
We’re looking to get a new logo design that can be used as our initials on any new murals or paintings that we produce for companies. It’s important that potential customers can easily find our contact information so we can continue growing organically through worth-of-mouth referrals.
Our ideal logo should work in black & white and be very easy to read from any viewing angle! It should also feature our website name (www.JP-lettering.ca) to further increase our chances of landing new clients.