Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nadine Ora

Daily UI 006 | User Profile Page

Nadine Ora
Nadine Ora
  • Save
Daily UI 006 | User Profile Page graphic design app design user profile design branding app ui ui design figma daily ui challenge daily ui
Download color palette

Here's my Daily UI 006 Challenge where I tried to explore with more vivid colors. Let me know your feedback. :)

#DailyUIChallenge #100DaysofDesign #100DaysofUIDesign #UIDesign

Nadine Ora
Nadine Ora

More by Nadine Ora

View profile
    • Like