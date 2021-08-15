Emma Jean

Daily UI :: 033 Customize Product

Emma Jean
Emma Jean
  • Save
Daily UI :: 033 Customize Product app ui design dailyui ux figma
Download color palette

After a week of no daily UI's, I'm finally back! Today I designed a product page for Demonia's Shaker-65 boots! What a dream shoe...

You can find it here: https://demoniacult.com/products/shaker-65bvl

#dailyui

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Emma Jean
Emma Jean

More by Emma Jean

View profile
    • Like