Mobile Dashboard App UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello fellow dribbblers,
This is a mobile dashboard design I made last week considering the lack of mobile dashboard UI's.
Hope you like it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Follow me on Dribbble >_<
For Project Inquiry and more ;
Email: taperamen@gmail.com