Laimute Varkalaite

GRAY CRANE PLAYING WITH A PIPE

GRAY CRANE PLAYING WITH A PIPE
Gray crane with a thin pipe made of a reed is playing every morning.
It is immersed in the music and the music flows from its within.
Just – let’s not rush and listen...

