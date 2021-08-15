Anna Olankina

Email design for Eco-scooter.by 🛵

Anna Olankina
Anna Olankina
  • Save
Email design for Eco-scooter.by 🛵 mockup email graphic design design ui
Download color palette

Creative email design for Eco-scooter.by 🛵
It's a sweet summer theme! So, I brought the positive color of the sun, directly from nature! Enjoy, please ☀️

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Anna Olankina
Anna Olankina

More by Anna Olankina

View profile
    • Like