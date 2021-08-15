Rupanshi Das

The Velvet Box - Vintage Jewellery App

Rupanshi Das
Rupanshi Das
  • Save
The Velvet Box - Vintage Jewellery App ui
Download color palette

Hello folks!

The Velvet Box connects vintage connoisseurs to its collectors.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Rupanshi Das
Rupanshi Das
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Rupanshi Das

View profile
    • Like