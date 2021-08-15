Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tristan Onek

Simple Investing Dashboard

Tristan Onek
Tristan Onek
Simple Investing Dashboard
Yet another dashboard for a hypothetical investing site - haven't been doing much design stuff recently & wanted to throw something together in an hour or two, just to get back into practicing.

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Tristan Onek
Tristan Onek

