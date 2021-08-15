🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
As a mental health advocate, I believe we should prioritize our mental health above any other thing. Work will come and go but our mind will still be with us. Let's prioritise it now!
I just brainstormed and did this simple mental health app during the weekend, although the idea is not fully complete but I hope you like the colors, designs, typography?
Try out the figma prototype here: https://www.figma.com/proto/npi4k42O7IN231R8ncgF1J/Untitled?node-id=1%3A85&scaling=scale-down&page-id=0%3A1&starting-point-node-id=1%3A85&show-proto-sidebar=1