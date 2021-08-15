Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Luxury Business card

Luxury Business card
I am Sakib professional graphic designer.I am an expert in adobe photoshop and adobe illustrator.

" The Modern Luxury Business card " is just a Dummy concept. I created this design from my own idea. Basically, I wanted to make a construction real state Business card design & finally I've done it. I wish I could take some appreciation from you guys.

if you want to see any sample and if you need any kind of graphic design so please visit this link and contact me: https://rb.gy/dy7bie

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
