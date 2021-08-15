Johannes Gerber

Dashboard design mockup

Johannes Gerber
Johannes Gerber
  • Save
Dashboard design mockup modern design clean ui apple product design uiux ai manufacturing logisitics smart industry web application ui design dashboard mockup
Download color palette

Last shot of this series. To present the final design I created this mockup with a modern tablet device.

Johannes Gerber
Johannes Gerber
Interface Design for Smart Industry applications

More by Johannes Gerber

View profile
    • Like