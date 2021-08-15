Johannes Gerber

Dashboard component

Johannes Gerber
Johannes Gerber
  • Save
Dashboard component modern design ui design tooltip data tip column chart bar chart donut chart data graph web app ux ui container dashboard ui component
Download color palette

Shift report container with two controls for date and shift selection, bar chart and donut chart with data tip on hover.

Johannes Gerber
Johannes Gerber
Interface Design for Smart Industry applications

More by Johannes Gerber

View profile
    • Like