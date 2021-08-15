Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kayla Sharp

Paynes Prairie Preserve in Gainesville Sticker Set

Kayla Sharp
Kayla Sharp
  • Save
Paynes Prairie Preserve in Gainesville Sticker Set alachua snake coral snake florida gainesville paynes prairie butterfly crane alligator wildlife prairie illustration university of florida
Paynes Prairie Preserve in Gainesville Sticker Set alachua snake coral snake florida gainesville paynes prairie butterfly crane alligator wildlife prairie illustration university of florida
Paynes Prairie Preserve in Gainesville Sticker Set alachua snake coral snake florida gainesville paynes prairie butterfly crane alligator wildlife prairie illustration university of florida
Paynes Prairie Preserve in Gainesville Sticker Set alachua snake coral snake florida gainesville paynes prairie butterfly crane alligator wildlife prairie illustration university of florida
Paynes Prairie Preserve in Gainesville Sticker Set alachua snake coral snake florida gainesville paynes prairie butterfly crane alligator wildlife prairie illustration university of florida
Download color palette
  1. 7BC16197-DB64-48F2-A1D3-8F5900CE220B.jpeg
  2. BC547A58-EA6C-4FE0-BCCA-7168D6C64CCF.png
  3. BE04B12D-0136-4511-B00F-D18F6C050029.jpeg
  4. 11F92AEA-388D-41A4-88D6-431A9DCC4AF2.jpeg
  5. 292B555A-6055-4026-8CC9-2FEAF96AFA75.png

For this challenge, I created a sticker set inspired by some of the most iconic fauna found at Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park in Gainesville, Florida. One of the many reasons I love to live in Gainesville!

8d30bb692ffc4764ce0622e08c61f5e7
Rebound of
Design a sticker set inspired by a city you love.
By Dribbble
Kayla Sharp
Kayla Sharp
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kayla Sharp

View profile
    • Like