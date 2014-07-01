Anthony Lagoon

Its a girl!

Its a girl! baby
I'm incredibly proud to announce that my wife and I have a new addition to our family!

Stella Rose Lagoon was born on Saturday… and needless to say, I am running on no sleep, but loving every second of it!

Posted on Jul 1, 2014
