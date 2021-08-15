Key VIsual for an Event | DonArte | 2020

DonArte is a civil association that provides support and assistance to low-income children and families in Argentina, specially in Buenos Aires. Promoting welfare and social insertion. In this case, a visual identity was developed to promote a virtual dinner for New Year's Eve, to collect funds to keep the annual activities ongoing.

