#002 Coffee Joe Checkout UI Design

#002 Coffee Joe Checkout UI Design experience checkout coffee 002 dailyui dailyuichallenge sketch ui art design
#DailyUI #002 I created a short checkout experience for a fictitious coffee bean company called "Coffee Joe". I mocked up this design using Sketch. I researched other coffee company sites to see design patterns to ensure the user would be familiar with the layout of the checkout experience.

Prompt: Credit Card Checkout

Photo credit: unsplash.com

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
