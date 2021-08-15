002 Coffee Joe Checkout UI Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
#DailyUI #002 I created a short checkout experience for a fictitious coffee bean company called "Coffee Joe". I mocked up this design using Sketch. I researched other coffee company sites to see design patterns to ensure the user would be familiar with the layout of the checkout experience.
Prompt: Credit Card Checkout
Photo credit: unsplash.com