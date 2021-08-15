Liz Sullivan

Animation / St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Animation / St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
I was commissioned by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to design this animation to introduce SLSO video content with the new brand we unveiled in 2019. The movement of light in the animation is coordinated to the sound of the orchestra tuning their instruments before a performance.
Link to audio version: https://vimeo.com/497784598

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
