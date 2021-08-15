Pavel Avsievich

Improving user experience through interface illustrations

Pavel Avsievich
Pavel Avsievich
  • Save
Improving user experience through interface illustrations counter mobile experience material button illustration design ux ui
Download color palette

Illustrations of the real interface for better orientation in app settings

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Pavel Avsievich
Pavel Avsievich

More by Pavel Avsievich

View profile
    • Like