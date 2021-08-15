Travel Business Logo Design

LOGO STORY

-------------

Prime Destination logo has been created for a travel company. the client wanted something colorful, modern, and edgy. we had to go through several logo ideas with the compass icon to reach the final shape. so we came up with the idea of an iconic logo and a stylish logotype. finally, the final outcome really amazed us all.

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS

-----------------------------------------------

Gmail👉 creativespiritbd@gmail.com

Whatsapp👉 +8801953-186247

Fiverr👉 creativespiritb

NEED MORE INSPIRATION?

-----------------------------------

Check out our Behance Profile and get inspired by top logos made on Creative Spirit "