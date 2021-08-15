Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Creative Spirit

Travel Business Logo Design

Creative Spirit
Creative Spirit
LOGO STORY
Prime Destination logo has been created for a travel company. the client wanted something colorful, modern, and edgy. we had to go through several logo ideas with the compass icon to reach the final shape. so we came up with the idea of an iconic logo and a stylish logotype. finally, the final outcome really amazed us all.

Creative Spirit
Creative Spirit

