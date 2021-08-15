Amy Fan

Daily UI 051 - Press Page

Daily UI 051 - Press Page
Just a mark - I took almost 3h to do this UI design. It is hard but I learned from and thought about a lot. Hope you like it.

Have a nice day!

ins: originalcat_

