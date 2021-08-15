Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Siva Sakthi Pandian S

Cricket Stats

Siva Sakthi Pandian S
Siva Sakthi Pandian S
  • Save
Cricket Stats design results upcoming score live stats squad standings love ipl cricket
Download color palette

It's a cricket stats application in which it display the standing of all teams, individual teams squad list and individual players stats shown. It shows the live, upcoming and results of all the matches with stats. The application will display blog post and latest video clips of the cricket.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Siva Sakthi Pandian S
Siva Sakthi Pandian S

More by Siva Sakthi Pandian S

View profile
    • Like