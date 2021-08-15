Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dave Maulana Ferros

Job Seeking - UI Design

Dave Maulana Ferros
Dave Maulana Ferros
  • Save
Job Seeking - UI Design mobile logo website illustration web design flat minimal ui
Download color palette

Howdy!

Here's my latest UI shot about Job Seeking apps, hope you like it
Cheers

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Dave Maulana Ferros
Dave Maulana Ferros

More by Dave Maulana Ferros

View profile
    • Like