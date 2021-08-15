Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ivan Rossolov

Employee profile concept

Ivan Rossolov
Ivan Rossolov
  • Save
Employee profile concept dashboard system uxui employee skills management hr tool profile dark web ui ux figma
Download color palette

Employee page concept for HR portal

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Ivan Rossolov
Ivan Rossolov

More by Ivan Rossolov

View profile
    • Like