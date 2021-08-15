Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tom Walsh

Landan skincare concept landing page

Tom Walsh
Tom Walsh
Landan skincare concept landing page design web design homepage design homepage healthy health care skin skin care skincare landing page ux ui
  1. both.jpg
  2. desktop.jpg
  3. mobile.jpg

Landing page concept for an ethical, morally positive skincare brand. Experimented with opacities, blur and a limited colour palette here. Constructive criticism welcomed! PSDs attached for anyone interested.

desktop.psd
20 MB
mobile.psd
8 MB
Tom Walsh
Tom Walsh
Front end web developer and digital designer from the UK
