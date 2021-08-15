LP challenge uiBoost - august

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi everyone! How are you doing? 🙋♂️
This quick remake was requested as a challenge from my UI Design course, and it's based on a previous Dribbble shot but using the course's brand and color palette. The tool used here was the Fig3D plugin. What do you think? 🧐
This is the first job I post here, and there's a lot more to come! So please, feel free to follow me and send any feedbacks. I'm available for business as well! 🔥
Inspirations: dribbble.com/shots/16225424-QBank-Digital-Bank-Header-Website / instagram.com/p/CQw3ZFKjVdB/
Contact: linktr.ee/andreped / andreped.design@gmail.com