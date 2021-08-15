👋 Creative Brains!

Here is my Link Shortner App UI design. This is the Light mode App UI version of the Link shortener app. I will Upload the Dark mode of this UI very soon.

‣ The whole idea of this app was to keep it simple and clutter-free. So that people didn't see tons of features and became overwhelming.

💙 Press "L" if you like it and want to motivate this new designer 😍

💬 Any feedback towards this Finance App UI will be highly appreciated and helpful for me.