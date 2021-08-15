Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lestimorwrk

Link Shortner - App UI design

Lestimorwrk
Lestimorwrk
Link Shortner - App UI design ui ux design ui ux minimal app ui design app ui design 2021 blue app ui design url shortner app link shortner app ui blue color design blue color app app ui design app ui design ui design ui minimal
👋 Creative Brains!
Here is my Link Shortner App UI design. This is the Light mode App UI version of the Link shortener app. I will Upload the Dark mode of this UI very soon.

‣ The whole idea of this app was to keep it simple and clutter-free. So that people didn't see tons of features and became overwhelming.

💙 Press "L" if you like it and want to motivate this new designer 😍

💬 Any feedback towards this Finance App UI will be highly appreciated and helpful for me.

Lestimorwrk
Lestimorwrk

