👋 Creative Brains!
Here is my Link Shortner App UI design. This is the Light mode App UI version of the Link shortener app. I will Upload the Dark mode of this UI very soon.
‣ The whole idea of this app was to keep it simple and clutter-free. So that people didn't see tons of features and became overwhelming.
💙 Press "L" if you like it and want to motivate this new designer 😍
💬 Any feedback towards this Finance App UI will be highly appreciated and helpful for me.