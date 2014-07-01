Rafael Andrade

biker

Rafael Andrade
Rafael Andrade
  • Save
biker bike fixie infographic illustration
Download color palette

Part of an infographic about how to choose and take care of your bike.
Published in "gazeta do povo", a brazilian newspaper.
Full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/11575071/bike

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2014
Rafael Andrade
Rafael Andrade
Like