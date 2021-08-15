Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shatakshi Dwivedi

Payment Screen

Shatakshi Dwivedi
Shatakshi Dwivedi
  • Save
Payment Screen screen 3d card payment ux ui illustration graphic design flat figma design
Download color palette

Created this payment screen on Figma!! Gave the card a 3D feel

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Shatakshi Dwivedi
Shatakshi Dwivedi

More by Shatakshi Dwivedi

View profile
    • Like