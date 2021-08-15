Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Skreyd

ururban - Logo Design

Skreyd
Skreyd
  • Save
ururban - Logo Design simple light gradient black minimalist graffiti ururban
Download color palette

ururban / Logo Design

Back in 2019, I worked with an urban art community that was in need of a logo.

The design aims to be minimalist, scalable and impactful.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Skreyd
Skreyd
Like